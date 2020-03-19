Maharashtra: Case against doctor for offering 'preventive Corona Flu' drug

Maharashtra: Case against doctor for 'Corona Flu' drug

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:09 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A case has been registered against a doctor for claiming to provide `preventive medicine' for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Dr Sarvar Raje Khan, an Ayurveda MD, allegedly put up a board outside his clinic in Vasai city that a preventive medicine for coronavirus "flu" was available.

As the advertisement was misleading, a case was registered against him under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and also the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for spreading rumours about coronavirus treatment, said an official of Waliv police station.

The district collector has issued an order against spreading rumours and misleading information about the disease, the official said.

Khan had allegedly put up a signboard saying "Prevention is better than cure, Corona Flu preventive medicine available"

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
