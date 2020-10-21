Maharashtra CID nabs 24 more accused in Palghar mob lynching case

At least 24 more people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the mob lynching case, in which three persons were killed in a Gadchinchale village of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

A total of three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident that took place on April 16, following which the government came down heavily on the police personnel.

The Maharashtra CID, which is probing the incident, has arrested 24 more persons, the official said.

As many as 128 persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Three persons, including two sadhus, were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were passing through the village when a mob attacked them.

The attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown.