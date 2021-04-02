Maharashtra CM threatening people with lockdown, says BJP's Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had failed to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases and was "threatening" people with another lockdown.

He said Maharashtra had seen 54,000 deaths due to the infection, the highest for any state in the country, but added that another lockdown was "unacceptable".

Mocking the Uddhav Thackeray government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-Covid-19 campaign, Rane said the CM's own family had contracted the infection.

The CM's wife Rashmi and minister son Aaditya were detected with the infection recently.

Read | Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30 pm

"In one year, the CM and his government have failed to improve the state's health infrastructure and are now threatening the people with another lockdown in case they do not conduct themselves with self-discipline," Rane claimed.

"You have to talk to citizens with respect rather than issue threats. Another lockdown is unacceptable," he added.

The former chief minister also criticised the CM for imposing night curfew amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.