Maharashtra CM's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species

  • Jun 20 2020, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 00:11 ist
Tejas Thackeray, younger son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his team have discovered a new lizard species from Sakleshwar in central-western ghats of neighbouring Karnataka.

As per a statement issued here, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a 'dwarf gecko', adding the new species is alliedto cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize.

Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

The paper was published in renowned peer-reviewed international scientific journal Zootaxa, he said. 

