Maharashtra commuters demand resumption of non-AC train

Maharashtra: Commuters squat on rail track at Kalwa to demand resumption of non-AC local in morning

he protest, however, did not affect the train services on the main line of the Central Railway (CR), as it took place at the car shed in Kalwa

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hundreds of commuters squatted on a railway track near the Kalwa station in Thane city on Friday morning, blocking the path of an empty AC local train for 20 minutes to demand resumption of a non-AC service in the morning peak hours, officials said.

The protest, however, did not affect the train services on the main line of the Central Railway (CR), as it took place at the car shed in Kalwa, they said. The CR has added 10 air conditioned (AC) locals replacing the existing non-AC locals on the main line.

CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti had announced these services in his Independence day speech. However, the commuters were unhappy with the decision. "An empty rake of AC local going out from the car shed was detained by people for about 20 minutes - from 8.10 am to 8.30 am," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said. They demanded that non-AC locals be restored on the route from Kalwa to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), another official said. The railway police had a tough time removing the protesters from the track. A video of irate commuters squatting on the tracks and the police action went viral on social media. In the morning rush hour, many commuters board the non-AC local trains at the car shed in Kalwa. However, the police have been taking action against such passengers, who then find it difficult to board overcrowded trains. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

train
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

 