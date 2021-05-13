Maharashtra extends Covid-19 restrictions till June 1

DH Web Desk
  • May 13 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 12:06 ist
City streets near Taj Hotel wear a deserted look during weekend lockdown, imposed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

Maharashtra on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till 7 am on June 1 to rein in the spread of the disease.

It also made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.

More to follow...

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

