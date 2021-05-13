Maharashtra extends Covid-19 restrictions till June 1

Maharashtra on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till 7 am on June 1 to rein in the spread of the disease.
It also made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.
More to follow...
