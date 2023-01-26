Maharashtra: Fire destroys call centre at seven-storey building in Thane

Fire destroys call centre at 7-storey building in Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:15 ist

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Maharashtra’s Thane district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the accident, he said. The fire started around 1.30 am at a call centre in the seven-storey structure at Mira Road, said the fire official from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Four fire engines and nearly 60 firefighters took two hours to control and blaze.

They also rescued three persons from the terrace of the building.

The fire caused extensive damage to the call centre, he said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

