Maharashtra: Firm violates COVID-19 lockdown orders, 2 booked

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:49 ist

A case was registered against a firm in Shendra industrial area of Aurangabad for carrying out work despite lockdown orders on Sunday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, police said.

An official identified the firm as Cosmo Films.

"We have registered a case under section 188 of the IPC against two company officials for violating prohibitory orders," Chikalthana police station official Mahesh Andhale said.

Company officials could not be contacted for their version.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Aurangabad
Lockdown
