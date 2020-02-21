Maharashtra government plans 18-storey residential tower for ministers

The Maharashtra government has chalked out a plan to construct an 18-storey residential tower for ministers on a plot in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

The plot, spread over 2,584 square metres, currently houses a 105-year-old bungalow, "Puratan".

A committee, comprising secretaries, has approved the project which will cost Rs 119 crore. The panel has approved an FSI of 4 for the residential tower.

Floor space index or FSI means the ratio between the area of a covered floor (built-up area) to the area of that plot (land) on which a building stands.

Sources said on Friday the Puratan bungalow, which is currently unoccupied and in a dilapidated condition, will be demolished to make way for a building that will house residences of 18 ministers.

The total area of construction will be 10337.80 square metres.

Each minister will have a construction of 574 square metres on each floor which will include a living room, 4-bed rooms, kitchen, office, visitors lounge, antechamber, two staff quarters and storage space, among other facilities, they said.

There will be guests/visitors lobby and lifts, separate entry and exits for ministers and family members, guests, and visitors. There will be a multi-purpose hall with pantry, service lift and service lobby, the sources said.

The project plan is expected to soon come to PWD minister Ashok Chavan for approval.