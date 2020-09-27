Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launches Ayurvedic chemo recovery kit

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday launched chemo recovery kits containing Ayurvedic formulation at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The chemo recovery kit has been developed by the Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust in Pune with financial assistance from the Tata Trusts.

Addressing a gathering of eminent doctors and researchers virtually, Governor Koshyari said Ayurveda and modern medicine have their own distinct areas of strengths.

He said that joint research by scientists working in Ayurveda and modern medicine will benefit cancer patients and other patients immensely. He expressed the hope that like cancer, researchers will soon find a cure for the dreaded Covid-19 infection.

Congratulating the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust for filing patents for 7 Ayurveda formulations for the treatment of cancer, the Governor expressed hope that that the newly patented chemo recovery kits will relieve cancer patients of the painful side effects of chemotherapy and improve the quality of their life.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata conveyed his best wishes to the cancer research being done by the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust.

Vaidya Devendra Triguna, Dr Ashok Kukde, Dr Shobha Chiplunkar, President of Bharatiya Sanskruti Darshan Trust Dr Sadanand Sardeshmukh, and others spoke on the occasion.