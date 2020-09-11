Kangana's alleged drug use: Maha govt orders inquiry

Maharashtra govt orders inquiry into Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug use

  Sep 11 2020
The Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Mumbai police to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut used banned substances and narcotics drugs, a senior police official said.

The city police received a communication from the state home department in this connection, he said, adding that the crime branch will look into the matter.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Tuesday that the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and had made the allegation in an interview, Deshmukh had said.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had submitted a letter to the Home Department referring to the allegation in Adhyayan's interview. Taking cognisance of the letter, the department asked the police to conduct an inquiry, the official said.

Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

