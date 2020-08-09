Maharashtra govt writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa over Shivaji statue

The Maharashtra government has shot off a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking restoration and reinstatement of the statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that has been removed in Belagavi.

The Shiv Sena has termed it a “conspiracy” by the BJP-led government in Maharashtra – and said it is unfortunate as it comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the bhoomi pujan of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

In the letter written by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aide and state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, the minister said the statue of the warrior king was removed at Managutti village by the administration.

"The statue had been installed with the permission of the gram panchayat, but the administration removed it deliberately," the minister, who is also the minister in-charge for coordination on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut urged Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to lead an agitation to Belagavi and promised support from the Shiv Sena.

“The manner in which the Karnataka Police removed the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is condemnable. Nobody from Maharashtra’s opposition party is ready to talk on it…Maharashtra government should take serious note of this incident. Without indulging in politics, the opposition party in the state should be taken in confidence,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena also took out protests in Kolhapur that borders the Marathi-speaking areas of Belagavi in Karnataka. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said the statue has been removed by Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi.