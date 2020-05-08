Maharashtra: Man booked for kidnap, rape in Palghar

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • May 08 2020, 11:48 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:48 ist
Representative image

An offence was registered against a 19-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl from Mokhada village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The Palghar police on Thursday registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, while no arrest has been made so far, public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

The accused, who was reportedly in love with the 18- year-old victim, allegedly kidnapped her on April 18 and raped her in captivity for two days, he said.

The victim subsequently escaped and lodged a complaint on Wednesday, following which a case was registered, the official said, adding the further investigations were underway. 

rape
Maharashtra
Palghar

