Maharashtra: Man held for call to protest with arms against private power distribution company

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly trying to incite the public to stage an armed protest and raid the premises of a private power distribution company, the police said on Thursday.
As per a release by the police, accused Manish Balaram Patil of Bhiwandi on July 25 shared a provocative post on social media against the power company and called it a “demon”.
In his post, Patil allegedly asked citizens to take a “strong” morcha by carrying weapons like axes and crowbars and throw the company out of the Bhiwandi area by raiding its premises, the police said.
Taking cognisance of his incendiary post, the Bhiwandi police arrested Patil on Wednesday after registering a case against him, the release added.
