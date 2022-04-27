Maharashtra man tries to give daughter as human sacrifice for hidden treasure; nine held

Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill an 18-year-old girl for human sacrifice in the belief of finding some hidden treasure in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.
The police have arrested the victim's father, a Tantrik and seven others over the incident that took place in Babulgaon tehsil on Monday, an official said.
One of the accused, who had two daughters, allegedly sexually exploited and threatened the eldest, superintendent of police Yavatmal Dilip Bhujbal Patil said. The girl, who used to stay at a relative's place for studies, had recently come to her house in Madni village, he said.
The accused had started performing Tantrik rituals at home over the last few days and had dug a pit in the house to bury his daughter on April 25, the official said.
The victim somehow managed to inform her friend about the rituals and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.
An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and other acts has been registered in this regard, the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you
Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill
Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia
Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?
This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts
The black soil that fed China is washing away
Macron’s win is relief for France, EU
Bucha: A street filled with bodies
DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech