Maharashtra Min Dilip Walse-Patil tests Covid positive

Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests Covid-19 positive

Over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have tested positive for the disease over the past few months

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 29 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 17:43 ist
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil. Credit: Facebook/ Dilip Walse-Patil

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for the infection.

Over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have tested positive for the disease over the past few months.

Taking to Twitter, the minister of excise and labour department said he had undergone a Covid-19 test and the reports have come out positive.

Walse-Patil informed that his health is fine and as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, he is undergoing treatment.

The minister also urged people who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested as a precaution.

Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (public works department), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Varsha Gaikwad (school education), Eknath Shinde (urban development) and Nitin Raut (energy) and eight other ministers had contracted the infection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
NCP

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

 