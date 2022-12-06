Maharashtra ministers postpone Belagavi visit amid border row

Amid the ongoing border row with Karnataka, Maharashtra ministers postponed their scheduled to visit Belagavi on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Karnataka government had raised concerns about law and order situation that could arise over ministers' visit to Belagavi.

"We have officially informed the Karnataka government that two of our ministers are going to Belagavi but the Karnataka government said that if we go there, law and order situation can arise in Belagavi. We decided to postpone this, we haven't cancelled our visit," said Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister.

Meanwhile, Belagavi Police and District Police have stepped up vigil on all the roads leading to Belagavi to ensure that ministers from Maharashtra do not enter the state to hold meetings with leaders and activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Nitesh Patil on Tuesday banned entry of Maharashtra Higher and Technological Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and MP Dhairyasheel Mane. Patil and Desai were nodal ministers for Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute and Mane chairmen for high power committee.