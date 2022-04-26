Maharashtra News Live: Video shows Congress MP using abusive words towards Rana couple

After a tumultuous weekend, during which the Rana couple was arrested and Kirit Somaiya attacked, the loudspeaker row gained more traction on Monday. An all-party meet was convened on the issue, in which the state decided to discuss the issue with the Centre. The BJP continued to attack the MVA government, saying that the Rana couple was being ill-treated in jail and Devendra Fadnavis terming the government's style of working 'Hitleri.' The high court, meanwhile, rejected the Rana couple's plea seeking quashing of FIR. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.