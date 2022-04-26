Maharashtra News Live: Video shows Congress MP using abusive words towards Rana couple

After a tumultuous weekend, during which the Rana couple was arrested and Kirit Somaiya attacked, the loudspeaker row gained more traction on Monday. An all-party meet was convened on the issue, in which the state decided to discuss the issue with the Centre. The BJP continued to attack the MVA government, saying that the Rana couple was being ill-treated in jail and Devendra Fadnavis terming the government's style of working 'Hitleri.' The high court, meanwhile, rejected the Rana couple's plea seeking quashing of FIR. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Indore temple starts playing Hanuman Chalisa, Ramdhun on loudspeakers 5 times a day
Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in adjoiningMaharashtra, a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has started playing the Hanuman Chalisa and 'Ramdhun' on loudspeakers five times a day - twice and three times respectively - while the local administration has urged different stakeholders to maintain peace and communal harmony.
A local organisation, Hindvi Swaraj, had called for playing the Hanuman Chalisa and Ramdhun (devotional song in praise of Lord Ram) five times a day on loudspeakers at Khedapati Hanuman temple located in the Chandrabhaga area.
Hanuman Chalisa: Video shows Maha minister using abusive words to slam MP Rana, her husband
A video has surfaced purportedly showingMaharashtraCabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar using abusive words to hit out at lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, arrested and charged with sedition following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai.
Recite Hanuman Chalisa at my home but won't tolerate 'dadagiri': Uddhav
Breaking his silence on the Hanuman Chalisa row that has seen a lawmaker couple being booked for sedition and BJP raising the Hindutva pitch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said reciting the Chalisa at his home is not a problem but 'dadgiri' won't be tolerated.
Read more