Maharashtra: Police solve 10 car theft cases after arrest of 1 person for bid to rob jewellery shop

Police have detected 10 cases of car theft in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat after the arrest of a man in connection with an attempt to rob a jewellery shop here, officials said on Sunday.

There was an attempt to break into the jewellery shop in Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on the intervening night of September 11 and 12, 2022, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh told PTI.

The culprit had unsuccessfully tried to break open the shop.

The CCTV footage outside the shop captured the entire activity based on which an offence was then registered under relevant provisions.

The police probe team worked on various leads and nabbed the 39-year-old on May 11 from Bhiwandi town in neighbouring Thane district, the official said.

During his interrogation, the police seized three stolen cars from his possession, he said.

With the arrest, as many as 10 cases of car theft as well as some house-breaking theft cases have been detected in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar areas of Maharashtra and in parts of Gujarat, but the booty in all the cases was yet to be recovered, the official said.

The accused has been involved in various crimes including murder, dacoity and house breaking thefts, he said. He was earlier also booked under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official added.