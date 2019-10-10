Maharashtra polls: BJP expels four candidates

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP on Thursday expelled four of its candidates, according to an ANI tweet.

BJP has expelled it's 4 rebel party leaders who had not taken their nominations back where already BJP or its allies' have authorized candidates. BJP has expelled Charan Waghmare (Tumsar), Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayandar), Balasaheb Ovhal (Pimpri-Chinchwad)&Dilip Deshmukh (Sumerpur) — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

Charan Waghmare from Tumsar, Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayandar, Balasaheb Ovhal from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Dilip Deshmukh from Sumerpur were contesting against the authorised candidates from the same seats.

The four rebel candidates refused to take back their nominations filed in the seats which were to be allocated to candidates either from BJP or the party's allies.

