Maharashtra Rains: Toll mounts to 213, assessment still on

Over 2.5 lakh people of the flood-ravaged Konkan and Western Maharashtra are staying in relief camps even as the death toll in latest nature’s fury rose to 213.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the flood situation in the twin regions were reviewed.

Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is state’s finance minister, asked for emergency relief to be extended through the State Disaster Relief Fund.

“Since the water level has not yet receded in several places, the panchanama has not happened… In a fortnight’s time, the government will announce a detailed relief package,” an official source said.

The government has set up 349 camps in which 2.5 lakh persons are staying.

During the massive operations that are still continuing, more than 4.35 lakh people have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, Thackeray is expected to go to the Western Maharashtra towns on Thursday, however, there is no official confirmation.

In a related development, leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar are now in the Western Maharashtra region.

“The situation is serious and people need help. We are meeting people and listening to them. Once our tour is complete, we will give a report to Thackeray,” Fadnavis, a former chief minister, said.