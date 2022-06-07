Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: Battle of nerves between MVA, BJP

The three votes of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the stands of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s outfit All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be crucial during the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Besides, the stand of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Vinod Nikole will also make a big difference.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, BVA has three members, followed by two each from AIMIM and SP, while MVA has one member.

During the confidence motion in 2019, MNS, AIMIM and CPI (M) had abstained from voting.

The BVA and SP, had then supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena, NCP-led Sharad Pawar and the Congress during the confidence motion.

Elections for the six seats would be held on Friday, however, seven candidates are in the fray.

In fact, the contest has become a direct Shiv Sena vs BJP clash involving Sunil Pawar and Dhananjay Mahadik, respectively, both hailing from Kolhapur.

Besides, all eyes are also glued to what decision the special court set up under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) takes vis-a-vis the temporary one-day bail application filed by two jailed NCP members - former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister-with-Portfolio Nawab Malik.

BVA chief Thakur, who has influence in Mumbai’s far western suburbs of Vasai-Virar and Palghar district, has good rapport across party lines.

Both the MVA and BJP have reached out to the BVA.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s brother and MLA Sunil Raut and Rajan Vichare met Thakur recently, while BJP leader Girish Mahajan and Mahadik too had met the leader.

Thakur, a five-time MLA, however, has not yet conveyed his decision and kept the cards close to his chest.

SP Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi, who of late, has been unhappy with the MVA, has not yet made his stand clear either.

Meanwhile, Owaisi, who was in Nanded, said that the MVA has not reached out to him. “They have not contacted us or our (2) MLAs…once they call, we will decide accordingly,” he said.

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who is the state chief of AIMIM, said that the MVA first has to approach the party before knowing its stand.