Maharashtra records highest jump in coronavirus cases

In an ever-alarming situation, Maharashtra, and Mumbai in specific, recorded the highest jump in COVID-91 positive cases on Saturday. Throughout Maharashtra, as many as 811 cases were recorded.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, it recorded a jump of 602 cases. On Saturday, 22 deaths were reported in the state taking the toll to 323.

It is an addition of 811 new patients - the highest since the previous high of 778 fresh cases on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 patients jumped from Friday’s 6,817 to stand at 7,628 on Saturday.

Twice this week, the state notched 24-hour high figures of 552 new cases, zooming to a new record of 778 on Thursday, and now catapulting to 811 on Friday.

Of the total 22 deaths on Saturday, 13 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the total from 178 to 191.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in India's commercial capital shot up from Friday's 4,447 to 5,049 - marking the highest single-day jump of 602 new cases.