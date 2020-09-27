Maharashtra reports 18,056 new Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 27 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 21:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 13,39,232, the state health department said.

With the death of 380 patients during the day, the toll reached 35,571, it said.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement.

There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present.

As many as 65,65,649 people have been tested so far, it said.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

