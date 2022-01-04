Maharashtra to announce stricter Covid rules on Wednesday as cases rise

Amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases leading to over 50,000 active patients, the Maharashtra government is expected to come out with a new set of stringent guidelines on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a series of meetings and take a final call on the guidelines, however, lockdown has been ruled out at this stage.

“There would be a review meeting after which the chief minister would take a call on the new guidelines, which would be announced accordingly,” deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said after a review meeting in Pune.

Over the last couple of days, state health minister Rajesh Tope has reiterated that the government would consider a lockdown only if the daily medical oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tonne.

On the other hand, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that lockdown in India’s financial capital would be imposed when daily cases cross the 20,000-mark.

“We are not thinking in terms of lockdown but surely we would be meeting and there would be strengthening of the existing restrictions,” state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Over the last two days, school education minister Prof Varsha Gaikwad and higher and technical education minister Uday Samant held separate meetings to assess the situation.

In Mumbai, for classes I-IX and XI, the education would be only on online mode - a decision that has been replicated in the majority of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

