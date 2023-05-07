Maharashtra to evacuate students from violence-hit Manipur

The Maharashtra government would send a special aircraft to Manipur to bring back the students from the state who are studying in the now riot-torn north-eastern state.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to some of the students who are stranded in Manipur, where they are studying in the NITs and IITs.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is learnt to have spoken to Shinde and Fadnavis on the need to immediately evacuate the students.

According to the latest reports, around 22 students from Maharashtra are stranded in Manipur.

Read | '23,000 flee violence in northeast India,' says army

Shinde spoke to Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the issue of the security of the students of the state.

Shinde asked chief secretary Manoj Sounik to make arrangements to airlift the students of the state.

“There are 22 students from Maharashtra who are in Manipur. I have spoken to two of them – Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad – and assured them of arranging a special flight to return home,” Shinde said, adding that he has told the students not to be afraid of anything.

“Immediate arrangements are being made by the Maharashtra government to bring these students safely,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar too wrote to the government asking for an immediate evacuation.