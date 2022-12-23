Maharashtra to mark Veer Bal Divas with events in Nanded on December 24-25

Maharashtra Tourism is organising ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 25-26 at Nanded, in cooperation with Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, as a tribute to the valour of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh in their quest for justice.

Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, aged 6 and 9 years respectively, two sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, were sealed alive in a wall by the Mughals in 1705. Every year, the bravery and ideals of Guru Gobind Singh ji and his family are remembered on this day to mark their resilience against injustice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced December 26 to be observed as Veer Bal Diwas every year.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said: “The main purpose of this programme is to pay homage to the sacrifice of both the children of Guru Gobind Singh ji. To commemorate the sacrifice of the followers of Guru Gobind Singh ji for India along with the entire Sikh community who have always believed in serving mankind.”

A series of activities will be conducted as part of the programme including an interfaith seminar, a martial art (gatka) display by children, a laser show on the sacrifice and teachings of Sikh Gurus, Shabad Kirtan, and Katha Vaachan. A city march by school children, speech and poem recital competitions and display of Sikh martial arts will also be conducted.

A large number of pilgrims from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and many other places across India are expected to attend this programme.

Special trains from Amritsar (Punjab), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), and Una (Himachal Pradesh) to Nanded are being run for pilgrims.

Maharashtra Tourism Secretary Saurabh Vijay said, "Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib is a beautiful structure and the main Gurudwara of Nanded and is one of the five High seats of Authority of the Sikhs. It was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singhji, the great Ruler of Punjab between 1830 to 1839 A.D. This is the place where Shri Guru Gobind Singhji breathed his last and inside the Gurudwara, which contains the mortal remains of the 10th Guru, there are exhibited a number of weapons of various kinds.”