Maharashtra to roll out first-of-its-kind dolphin study

Mumbai’s waters are known to harbour at least two cetaceans — the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin and Indo-Pacific finless porpoise

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 22:45 ist
Dolphins are an endangered cetacean species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Credit: Shaunak Modi

Maharashtra will soon launch a first-of-its-kind population estimation exercise for dolphins. The detailed study to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Mangrove Cell will give clarity about the number of marine mammals across Mumbai's 150-kilometre coastline.

Earlier, a preliminary exercise was carried out by the Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF), which was sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Mangrove Foundation, that determined the population and habitat usage of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the Backbay region of south Mumbai. The study confirmed 27 sightings of dolphins, of which the largest group comprised six individuals.

Dolphins are an endangered cetacean species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Mumbai’s waters are known to harbour at least two cetaceans — the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin (Sousa plumbea) and Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides).

Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Maharashtra Mangrove Cell, said, "There have been stray sightings of dolphins along the Mumbai coast all the way from Manori, Versova creek areas to Nariman Point, Marine Drive, and going towards Alibaug. But no dedicated population estimation or analysis of their habitat usage has been carried out. The study will begin after monsoon across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)."

As per the pilot study, principal investigator of the project, Shaunak Modi, along with others, used seven boat surveys to observe the dolphins.

Check out DH's latest videos

