Maharashtra to study coal phase down across all power plants in state: Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a comprehensive study to determine how ageing and polluting coal-fired power facilities in the state can be phased down in a systematic manner.

Minister for Environment, Tourism and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray made this announcement on Monday while visiting the recently shut-down Nandgaon ash pond located near the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur.

“After receiving multiple complaints especially from women of Nandgaon and taking action, I decided to take stock of the ground situation. I have directed Nandgaon ash pond to be restored to its original state within the next 15 days. Nandgaon and even the Waregaon ash bunds will be permanently shut,” said Thackeray.

Also Read | 42 coal mines auctioned till date for commercial mining, says Centre

He also added that pollution control measures including installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for air pollution will be set up at all power plants across the State, starting with Koradi-Khaperkheda.

“We will ensure 100 per cent fly ash utilisation as per Central government norms. The fly ash will also be used for infrastructure projects,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra will be conducting a comprehensive study to determine how ageing and polluting coal-fired power plants can be phased down in a systematic manner. “An audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be done. The power plants that are not meeting prescribed standards will face decisive action. A mitigation plan will be developed for this,” said Thackeray, adding that further details would be announced after the sanctioning process of the study was completed.

Maharashtra’s decision to conduct this study holds significance in light of announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow where he set a Net Zero target of 2070 for the country.

Maharashtra currently has an installed capacity of 13,602 MW of which coal-fired thermal power accounts for nearly 75 per cent or 10,170 MW, according to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO). State-owned thermal power stations include – Chandrapur, Koradi, Khaperkheda, Nashik, Parli, Bhusawal and Paras.

Check out latest DH videos here