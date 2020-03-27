Maharashtra: Two held for posing as policemen

Two persons were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and forcibly entering a home in the western suburb of Dahisar, police said on Friday.

Residents of Ganesh Nagar, Akash Mistry (22) and Jay Mistry (23) posed as policemen and forcibly entered a man's house in the locality, an official said.

When the accused could not produce necessary identification and tried to flee the spot, the residents of the area nabbed them and handed them over to the police, he added.

"We have arrested the duo under sections 452 (trespassing) and 170 (impersonating a public servant) of Indian Penal Code, inspector Sanjay Marathe of Dahisar police said.