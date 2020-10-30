Major IPL betting racket busted in Mumbai

A joint team of the Crime Intelligence Unit and Property Cell of the Crime Branch-CID arrested three people

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 22:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police have busted a betting racket involved in accepting bets in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates.

During an operation on Thursday, a joint team of the Crime Intelligence Unit and Property Cell of the Crime Branch-CID arrested three people, following a raid on an apartment in Mulund.

“The accused were found involved in illegal betting on a match being played between CSK and KKR in the current season,” Crime Branch officials said.

A total of 41 mobile phones, several SIM cards, a smartphone, tablet, two laptops, WiFi routers, SIM cards, line boxes and cash of Rs 1,88,500 were seized from them.

The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

