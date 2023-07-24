Man falls into waterfall near Ajanta caves while taking selfie, rescued

A 30-year-old man fell into a waterfall near the famous Ajanta caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district while clicking a selfie, police said on Monday.
A police team rushed to the spot after the incident on Sunday and rescued the man, an official said.
Gopal Chavan, a resident of Nandatanda in Soyegaon taluka, went to visit the Ajanta caves on Sunday along with his four friends.
After visiting the caves, the man reached the Ajanta view point.
The Saptakunda waterfall divides the Ajanta view point area and the caves complex.
While the man was trying to click a selfie, his foot slipped and he fell into the waterfall, the police official said.
As the man knew how to swim, he managed to reach a shore where he held on to a stone and waited for help.
One of his friends alerted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff and police about the incident.
A police team later reached the spot and saved the man after rescue efforts for about an hour, the official said.
