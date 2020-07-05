Man held for raping four-year-old girl in Nagpur

Man held for raping four-year-old girl in Nagpur

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 05 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Chacher village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused Durgesh Shende is a neighbour of the victim, an official said.

Shende works in a company in Hyderabad, but is currently staying at his home in the village due to the lockdown, he said, adding that the accused is an alcoholic.

The accused lured the victim to an isolated place when she was playing with her friends on Saturday and raped her, the official said.

A case has been registered against Shende under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nagpur
Maharashtra
minor rape victim
rape
POSCO

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 