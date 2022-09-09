Martyr’s parents return ‘Shaurya Chakra’ received by post

Parents of a martyred Lance Naik returned a gallantry medal, demanding that it be conferred by no one less than the President of India as per “protocol”.

The parents said that sending India’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award, Shaurya Chakra, by post was an insult to the sacrifice their son made for the country.

“How could we accept the medal which we received from the courier? These medals are awarded by our President only on August 15 (Independence Day) and January 26 (Republic Day). This is an insult to us and our son,” said Munim Singh Bhadoriya, whose son Gopal Singh was killed in the line of duty in Kashmir during an encounter with terrorists in February 2017.

The Bhadoriyas received a letter from the Ministry of Defence on August 11, 2017, stating that it “salutes the supreme sacrifice of L/Naik Gopalsinh Munimsinh Bandoriya (sic) in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces during operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The nation shall always remember this brave soldier with reverence and pride.”

The letter also stated, “…the President of India is pleased to approve the award of the Shaurya Chakra posthumously to him for this gallantry.” However, the family had to wait to receive the award, and service benefits because Gopal Singh’s wife had separated due to domestic issues, but the divorce decree was yet to be received.

The Bhadoriyas then approached a city civil court against any benefits being given to their estranged daughter-in-law; subsequently the award conferment was put in abeyance. In September 2021, the civil court ruled that the parents were the rightful claimants of the Shaurya Chakra, while the service benefits had to be divided equally between the two parties.

After the court order, Bhadoriya informed the defence ministry and sought to receive the award from the President on Independence Day or Republic Day. However, he was informed that he would be given the award during the Defence Investiture Ceremony where gallantry awards are given to armed forces. Bhadoriya refused to accept the award, insisting that he would accept it as per protocol which is on Independence Day or Republic Day.

Subsequently, the Bhadoriyas received the award post on September 5 and returned it immediately.