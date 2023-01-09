Matheran toy train continues to attract crowd

The iconic toy train in the automobile-free hill station of Matheran continues to attract huge crowds.

The Neral-Matheran toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one of the few mountain railways in India.

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats, Matheran in Karjat, located in the Raigad district, is an eco-sensitive region and is Asia's only automobile-free hill station.

Among the attractions here is the Neral–Matheran Narrow Gauge Railway run by the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway.

From October 21, 2022, coinciding with Diwali festivities, the CR restarted the full-scale operations between Neral and Matheran.

The CR had to shut the services between Neral and Matheran - a distance of around 21 km - because heavy rains destroyed the tracks in 2019. However, the CR was running the services between Matheran and Aman Lodge, a distance of around 2 km.

“A total of 3,04,195 passengers have been ferried to Matheran which includes 2,76,979 between Aman Lodge and Matheran during the period April to December-2022 and 27,216 between Neral and Matheran during the period October to December-2022,” a CR spokesperson said on Sunday.

Total revenue registered stands at Rs.2,20,90,020 including Rs.1,86,63,348 between Aman Lodge and Matheran for the period April to December 2022 and Rs.34,26,672 between Neral and Matheran for the period October to December 2022.

In addition, a total of 10,983 packages of parcels have been transported on this section, registering a revenue of Rs.3,04,325. This includes 7,618 packages between Aman Lodge and Matheran during the period April to December 2022, registering a revenue of Rs.2,79,823 and 3,365 packages between Neral and Matheran for the period October to December 2022, registering a revenue of Rs.24,502.

The CR is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes a person close to Nature. It provides the thrill of watching nature closely along with a memorable ride in the toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.

Matheran, which means - “forest on the forehead" - was discovered in May 1850 by Hugh Poyntz Malet, the then-district collector of Thane. Lord Elphinstone, the then-Governor of Bombay laid the foundations of the development as a future hill station. The Britishers developed Matheran as a popular resort to beat the summer heat in the region. The Matheran Hill Railway - a popular toy train - was built in 1907 by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.