8 arrested after MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza

MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after Raj Thackeray's son is stopped; 8 arrested

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise.

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Jul 24 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 20:11 ist
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/@nirmal_indian

Eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were arrested for allegedly ransacking a toll plaza in Nashik a day earlier after party leader Amit Thackeray's vehicle was stopped, a police official said on Monday.

Amit Thackeray, who is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, was stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday due to some mismatch in his vehicle's Fastag details while he on his way to Mumbai, the official said.

Also Read | MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after party founder's son is stopped

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Eight MNS workers were arrested late Sunday night in connection with the toll plaza ransacking, the Wavi police station official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
MNS
Maharashtra
India News
Nashik
Raj Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

 