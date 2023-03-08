12+ metro projects under construction in Maharashtra

More than a dozen metro rail projects under construction in Maharashtra: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 gives a detailed account of the status of the various Metro rail projects underway in Maharashtra

The metro projects are slated to change the way people commute in the cities of Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune. Credit: IANS Photo

More than a dozen metro rail projects are in various stages of construction in the financial capital of Mumbai, the winter capital of Nagpur and IT capital and industrial hub of Pune, which would change the way people committee in these cities.

The Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 gives a detailed account of the status of the various Metro rail projects. 

The Mumbai Metro Line-1, which is an 11.40-m-long elevated corridor covering Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar (VAG) – with 12 stations – was commissioned on June 8, 2014 by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

On January 19, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two lines of Mumbai Metro - 2A and 7 - which would connect the western suburbs between Andheri and Dahisar. The Phase-I of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to Dhanukarwadi) and Line 7 (Aarey Colony) was inaugurated on April 2, 2022 - when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power. 

The lines that are under construction are in Mumbai-Thane are: Metro Line 3: Colaba to Bandra to Seepz, Metro Line 4: Wadala to Ghatkopar to Thane to Kasarwadavli, Metro Line 4A: Kasarwadavli to Gaimukh, Metro Line 5: Thane to Bhiwandi to Kalyan, Metro Line 6: Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli, Metro Line 9: Dahisar (E) to Mira Bhayandar to Andheri, Metro Line 10: Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road). Metro Line 11: Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Metro Line 12: Kalyan to Taloja.

The Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project is in progress.

Under the Pune Metro Rail Project, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi of Corridor I and Vanaz to Garware College of Corridor II has been commissioned.

Under the Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Khapri to Automotive Square of North-South corridor and Lokmanya Nagar to Prajapati Nagar of East-West corridor have been commissioned. 

