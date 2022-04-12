Mumbai among 138 'Tree Cities of the World'

The financial capital of Mumbai has been included among the ‘Tree Cities of the World’ by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The FAO, along with the Arbor Day Foundation, honours cities around the world with certificates for their commitment to grow and maintain trees, which creates healthy and happy places to live.

The certificate of honour recognising Mumbai as a “2021 Tree City” was presented by Maharashtra’s Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray to Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal in presence of Tree Authority Chairman and Superintendent of Gardens Jitendra Pardeshi.

Mumbai is one among the list of 138 cities from 21 countries that were recognised for sustaining their greenery amid fast-developing urban jungles.

Recognition through the Tree Cities of the World programme represents the first step toward achieving a green vision for the city.

To receive recognition, a town or city must meet five core standards: establish responsibility, set the rules, know what you have, allocate the resources and celebrate achievements.

The Tree Cities of the World programme builds a global network of cities practising urban forestry around the world.

Once recognised, cities receive access to an online portal where they receive branded Tree Cities of the World marketing materials, resources, and additional opportunities to engage in tree planting work with the Arbor Day Foundation.

