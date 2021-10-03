Mumbai cruise raid: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan booked under NDPS Act

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was detained during an NCB raid on a rave party onboard a cruise ship in Mumbai, was on Sunday booked under the NDPS Act.

He is expected to be produced in court around 7 pm. Senior Counsel Satish Maneshinde is likely to represent Aryan.

Some celebrities, DJs and social media influencers too were detained by the NCB.

Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are others who are being quizzed by the anti-drug agency.

More details awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here: