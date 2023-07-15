Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Andheri

A fire broke out in the Mittal Industrial Estate in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening, an official said. It was doused after two hours and nobody was injured in the incident, he added. The blaze started around 7 pm and was confined to a two-storey structure inside the industrial estate located near Marol Naka, the fire brigade official said.
Also Read | Mangaluru: Man murders worker by setting him ablaze, arrested
Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the fire was put out by 9.15 pm and cooling operation was underway, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
ISRO to conduct 1st abort mission for Gaganyaan in Aug
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi