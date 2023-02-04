Mumbai: Fire breaks out in under-construction building

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in under-construction building on hospital campus; no report of injuries

The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 04 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai's Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said. The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

"At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the dousing operation. The fire is confined to one room on the third floor. There is no report of injuries. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," an official informed.

Mumbai
Fire
India News

