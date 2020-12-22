Mumbai hospital performs rare surgery to save one-year-old

A hospital in Mumbai has successfully performed liver resection by laparoscopic surgery on a 32-year-old live donor for liver transplantation and gave a new lease of life to his one-year-old son.

This is the first such surgery in Western India.

A liver resection surgery is the surgical removal of all or a portion of the liver. The procedure is largely performed through a traditional open procedure.

In a total laparoscopic donor hepatectomy, the surgery is done through keyhole incisions with the graft being taken out of the body through a small incision under the navel. Living donor liver transplant (LDLT) has distinctly reduced waiting list mortality and expanded access to life-saving treatment for many patients.

Wazir Khan from South Africa donated a part of his liver (left lateral lobe) to his one-year-old ailing son Nayum Khan, suffering from a congenital condition called Biliary Atresia, a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants (1 out of every 10,000 live births) which requires transplantation.

Biliary atresia is a disorder in which the biliary system (link of tiny tubular structures and ducts that drain bile from the liver to the small intestine, where it helps the digestive process) is either absent or closed. Early diagnosis of this disease is important for successful treatment.

The baby underwent surgery in South Africa but failed to get any relief. Hence, the doctor suggested taking further treatment at Global Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr. Ravi Mohanka, Chief Surgeon and Head of Department, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, Global Hospital, Mumbai said, “The patient came to us after a failed Kasai surgery for Biliary atresia. After clinical tests, the father was found to be a suitable donor and he agreed to donate a part of his liver to save his child. It was decided to perform hepatectomy (surgical removal of part or entire liver) using minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery technique.”

According to him, a total laparoscopic donor hepatectomy is a safe and feasible option as it has benefits that include less pain, less blood loss, less morbidity, and complications, quicker recovery, and cosmetically good for a young donor.

“We are pleased with the treatment and care given by the doctor's team at Global Hospital. Earlier our baby used to cry always and now the smile on his face makes us happy. Previously the baby used to always be with his mom but after surgery the first time he slept beside me. This feeling will always be special to me. The surgery gave me very less pain and a speedy recovery. We are glad we came to India for treatment,” said Khan.

This technique would encourage more people to participate in living donor liver transplantation” concluded Dr Vivek Talaulikar, CEO of Global Hospitals Mumbai.

The team included Dr. Prashantha Rao, Senior Consultant, Lead – Cadaveric Liver Transplant and Dr. Anurag Shrimal, Senior Consultant, Lead – Pancreas and Pediatric Liver Transplant Surgeon.