Mumbai man rapes woman he met on PUBG, held

Mumbai: Man befriends woman PUBG player, rapes her on pretext of marriage; held

He threatened the woman that he would release the video clips on social media if she refused to maintain physical relations.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage after they became friends while playing the PUBG game and later started working together at an event management company in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and the woman met online at the end of 2020 and later she joined the event management firm.

Also Read | Class 1 girl raped in school hostel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

"The accused established physical relations with the woman after promising marriage. As per the complainant, the man raped her multiple times at various hotels till January 2023 and also shot videos of the act," the official said.

He threatened the woman that he would release the video clips on social media if she refused to maintain physical relations.

"As he refused to marry her, the woman approached the police following which an FIR was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 376 (n) (2) (physical relations on promise to marry), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code," the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
rape
PUBG

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 