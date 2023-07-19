Mumbai Police gets threat call on 26/11-like terror attack

In what was possibly the third time in a year’s time, the Mumbai police have received a call threatening a 26/11-type terror attack in the financial capital of India.

The unidentified caller also warned of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - prompting the security establishment to launch massive investigations.

A case has been registered under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on July 12, the police have received a similar threat when the attacker claimed that there would be a 26/11 type incident if Pakistani woman Seema Haider - who had entered India via Nepal - did not return to her country.

On August 19, 2022, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control had received several WhatsApp messages from a Pakistani number, warning of a Mumbai terror strike type of attacks by six terrorists.

The 26/11 attacks refer to the deadly series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks carried out by terrorists belonging to Pakistan based organisation in November 2008 across Mumbai, killing over 150 people