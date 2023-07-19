Mumbai Police gets threat call on 26/11-like terror attack

In what was possibly the third time in a year’s time, the Mumbai police have received a call threatening a 26/11-type terror attack in the financial capital of India.
The unidentified caller also warned of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - prompting the security establishment to launch massive investigations.
A case has been registered under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
Earlier on July 12, the police have received a similar threat when the attacker claimed that there would be a 26/11 type incident if Pakistani woman Seema Haider - who had entered India via Nepal - did not return to her country.
On August 19, 2022, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control had received several WhatsApp messages from a Pakistani number, warning of a Mumbai terror strike type of attacks by six terrorists.
The 26/11 attacks refer to the deadly series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks carried out by terrorists belonging to Pakistan based organisation in November 2008 across Mumbai, killing over 150 people
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube