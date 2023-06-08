Mutilated corpse of woman found in Mumbai suburbs

In a shocking incident akin to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was found from a flat in Mira Road in the far suburbs of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with the 56-year-old suspect, identified as Manoj Sane.

The body was discovered after neighbours complained of stench emanating from the flat of the Akashganga building at Geetanagar in Nayanagar locality of Mira Road in Thane district.

After the neighbours reported the matter to the police, a team of officials went to the building, opened the flat, and were stunned by the crime scene.

The Nayanagar police station of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate is investigating the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale is monitoring the investigations.

“When the police entered the flat, they recovered a dead body. The suspect has attempted to cut the body in pieces,” police officials said.

The duo were staying in the flat, a rented accommodation, for the past three years.

The spot panchnama and the FIR is being made, latest reports said.

It is not yet known when the heinous crime was committed and the reasons behind it.