Nagpur sees 2,343 Covid-19 cases; highest in a day

Nagpur sees 2,343 Covid-19 cases; highest in a day

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 13 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 20:24 ist

Nagpur registered its highest single-day spike of 2,343 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the authorities said.

This took the district's overall tally to 52,471, the district information office said in a statement.

The number of patients who died due to the infection on Sunday was 45. This pushed the death toll in the district to 1,658, it said.

As many as 39,149 patients have recovered from the infection so far, of whom 1,769 were discharged on Sunday.

There are 11,664 active patients in Nagpur district at present, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nagpur
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Iconic masks: Dressing up for the Covid-19 masquerade

Iconic masks: Dressing up for the Covid-19 masquerade

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

'Superfungus' threatens last Panamanian golden frogs

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

India battles mental health crisis amid Covid-19 spike

The secret history of America’s only WWII refugee camp

The secret history of America’s only WWII refugee camp

 