Nawab Malik 'a fighter': Minister's family extends support

After Nawab Malik’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, his family on Thursday said that the Maharashtra minister and NCP chief spokesperson would fight it out.

“The action against Malik is totally illegal. It is wrong and done with a political motive,” said Malik’s brother Kaptan Malik, who had also been summoned by the ED.

“My brother is a fighter and he would fight it out,” said Malik’s sister Sayeeda Khan.

"Some superheroes don't wear capes. They are called Dad,” tweeted Malik’s daughter Nilofar Malik Khan.

Malik has four children Sana Malik Shaikh, Nilofar Malik Khan, Aamir Malik and Faraz Malik.

It was Nilofar’s husband Sameer who was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case, after which Malik launched a broadside against the federal anti-drug agency and its then Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Malik timed the attack on NCB and ED and other central agencies after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

“When my husband was in jail, I fought as a wife. Now my father is in jail, I will fight as a daughter,” Nilofar said.

Nilofar said that the case against Malik is “completely fabricated” and he was targeted as he was exposing the central agencies like ED and NCB. “The case is politically motivated,” she said that the entire Malik family, NCP and the MVA government have supported her father.

