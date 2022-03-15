Nawab Malik's interim release plea rejected by Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to direct an interim release of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize