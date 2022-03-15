Nawab Malik's interim release plea rejected by HC

Nawab Malik's interim release plea rejected by Bombay High Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 13:04 ist
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to direct an interim release of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

More to follow...

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

