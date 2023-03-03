Naxals torch 3 vehicles in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 3 vehicles in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

 This is the second such incident in the Gadchiroli district this week

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 03 2023, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 18:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suspected Naxalites set on fire three vehicles engaged in bridge construction work in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Ettapalli taluka, they said. This is the second such incident in the district this week, the police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Interstate gang busted, 53 stolen vehicles worth Rs 4.75 crore recovered

"Armed Naxalites torched one JCB machine, one Poclain machine and one mixer machine vehicle engaged in the construction of a bridge on Puraslagondi-Alenga road," a police official said. A probe is being carried out into the incident, he said.

On Monday night, suspected Naxalites had torched a mixer machine vehicle engaged in road construction work in Botanpundi-Visamundi road in the district.

Check out DH's latest videos

