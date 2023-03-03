Maharashtra: 53 stolen vehicles recovered in gang bust

Maharashtra: Interstate gang busted, 53 stolen vehicles worth Rs 4.75 crore recovered

The gang tampered with the engine and chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 03 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 18:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra on Friday said they have recovered 53 stolen vehicles worth Rs 4.75 crore following the arrest of two drivers from Rajasthan.

The two men, identified as Farooqe Tayyab Khan (36) and Mubin Harris Khan (40), were arrested from Alwar in the northern state in January on a few complaints about vehicle thefts, said MBVV Commissioner Madhukar Pandey.

The police initially thought they had solved a handful of cases, but as they dug deep, they exposed an interstate gang that had stolen several trucks, tempos and cars in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi he said.

The two took the help of their 12 accomplices to commit the crimes, he said.

The gang tampered with the engine and chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles and would etch fake numbers on them and sold them with the help of bogus documents. The police commissioner said they are trying to track down the others involved in the racket.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Crime

What's Brewing

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

 